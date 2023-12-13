Open Menu

Five SHOs Reshuffled In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Station House Officers (SHOs) of five police stations in Dera Ismail Khan were reshuffled on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Station House Officers (SHOs) of five police stations in Dera Ismail Khan were reshuffled on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer Dera, Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani issued transfer and posting orders of five SHOs.

Malik Sajid was posted as SHO Saddar police station, Attaullah posted as SHO Dera Town police station, Khubab Baloch posted as SHO Yarik police station, Ghaffar Khan posted as SHO Daraban police station, while Zeshan Iqbal posted as SHO Khoi Bahara police station.

