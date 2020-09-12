Five SHOs, six other police officers reshuffled in Attock

The police department reshuffled as many as 11 police officers including five station house officers (SHOs) and investigation officers (IOs) of different police stations across the district

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The police department reshuffled as many as 11 police officers including five station house officers (SHOs) and investigation officers (IOs) of different police stations across the district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani has transferred five SHOs of different police stations and six other officers in the district.

According to official sources, Inspector Arshad Mehmood transferred from police lines and posted as SHO Hassanabdal, Sub Inspector Safdar Khan has been posted from Hassanabdal to New Airport, Sub inspector Saqib Abbassi transferred from New Airport Police station to Rangoo Police station, Sub inspector Gulfaraz Ahmed posted from Police station Hazro to Pindigheb Police station while Aabid Hussain has been posted from Police lines to Hazro Police station.

Similarly, Sub Inspector Ghulam Hussain who was serving as SHO at Police station Rango has been transferred and directed to report to the police line. Sub Inspector Zubair Hayat who was serving as incharge heinous crimes investigation unit Hazro has been posted as incharge patrolling post Ghorghushti, Sub Inspector Asif Javaid who was incharge patrolling post Ghorghushti has been posted and appointed as incharge patrolling post Kalla Chitta, Sub Inspector Karam Dad who was serving as incharge patrolling post Pindsultani was posted to city Police station Attock while Assistant Sub Inspector Mehar Mohammad Saleem has been posted from Police lines and appointed as incharge patrolling post Pindsultani.