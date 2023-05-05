UrduPoint.com

Five Shot Dead In Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Five shot dead in Larkana

At least five car-riders were shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists on Jail Road in Larkana on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :At least five car-riders were shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists on Jail Road in Larkana on Friday.

According to a private news channel, all five persons died on the spot due to indiscriminate firing by the armed bikers, who managed to escape from the scene.

The killed persons belonged to Tehsil Wara of Qamber district and were identified as Najam Chandio, Shaukat Solangi, Amir Ali and Ritu Solangi.

Police reached the site and shifted the dead bodies to Chandka Hospital and started an investigation to nab the culprits.

.

Related Topics

Dead Firing National Accountability Bureau Jail Road Died Larkana SITE Amir Ali All From

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocati ..

Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocation on ISS

5 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to introduce 30 new subjects at Inter, ..

Punjab govt to introduce 30 new subjects at Inter, BS levels soon: Secretary Hig ..

5 minutes ago
 Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of i ..

Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of its achievements: Abdullah bin ..

20 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to ..

Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to unify Armed Forces: Tahnoun b ..

20 minutes ago
 Largest Mobile Operator in Sudan Suspends Operatio ..

Largest Mobile Operator in Sudan Suspends Operation in Khartoum Due to Power Out ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden Appoints Neera Tanden as Domestic Policy Adv ..

Biden Appoints Neera Tanden as Domestic Policy Advisor

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.