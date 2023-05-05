Five shot dead in Larkana

At least five car-riders were shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists on Jail Road in Larkana on Friday

According to a private news channel, all five persons died on the spot due to indiscriminate firing by the armed bikers, who managed to escape from the scene.

The killed persons belonged to Tehsil Wara of Qamber district and were identified as Najam Chandio, Shaukat Solangi, Amir Ali and Ritu Solangi.

Police reached the site and shifted the dead bodies to Chandka Hospital and started an investigation to nab the culprits.

