Five Shot Dead In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) A woman, along with three daughters and a son, was shot and killed by unknown shooters in Peshawar, a private news channel and police reported on Sunday.

According to the police, the shooting incident took place in the Shahpur area of Peshawar, where unknown suspects opened fire and killed five people, including a boy, three girls, and a woman.

The suspects fled from the scene after the murders.

The police said that the victims were identified as 40-year-old Noreen, 18-year-old Yasir, 19-year-old Nayab, 12-year-old Honey, and 15-year-old Juvaria.

According to the police, the deceased woman Noreen was recently released from jail along with a man named Faisal from Swat. According to the police, the incident seems to be a response to the murder of the victim's husband.

