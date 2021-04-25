UrduPoint.com
Five Shot Injured Over Resistance To Robberies

Sun 25th April 2021 | 10:20 PM

Five shot injured over resistance to robberies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :At least five citizens were shot injured for resisting robberies in separate incidents in different parts of megalopolis on Sunday.

Two citizens identified as Shahid Nawaz s/o Noor Ghani 38 years and Azam Khan s/o Shah Muhammad (40) were shot injured for resisting robbery attempt near Shafiq Mor. The injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

Waqar s/o Tahir 50 years was injured due to firing of robbers for resisting robbery in Sohrab Goth area. He was shifted to ASH.

In another similar incident that occured in Sector 51-C of Taiser Town, a 35 year old youth Imran s/o Taj was shot injured by muggers for resistance over street crime. Injured was taken to ASH for treatment.

A 50 year old person Abdul Aziz s/o Meer Muhammad was also shot injured by street criminals for resisting robbery at Northern Bypass, who was shifted to ASH.

More Stories From Pakistan

