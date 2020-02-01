Five siblings injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

Five children of a family sustained burn injuries as gas explosion occurred in a house due to leakage in an area of Perwadhai here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Five children of a family sustained burn injuries as gas explosion occurred in a house due to leakage in an area of Perwadhai here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the gas explosion happened at a house owing to gas leakage in Foji Colony, an area of Perwadhai resulting 5 siblings identified as Fareeda 18, Basa 4, Hateera 5,shafi 18, tajalla 4 received minor burn injuries.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) form their condition is stated to be stable.