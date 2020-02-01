UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Siblings Injured In Gas-leak Explosion In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:05 PM

Five siblings injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

Five children of a family sustained burn injuries as gas explosion occurred in a house due to leakage in an area of Perwadhai here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Five children of a family sustained burn injuries as gas explosion occurred in a house due to leakage in an area of Perwadhai here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the gas explosion happened at a house owing to gas leakage in Foji Colony, an area of Perwadhai resulting 5 siblings identified as Fareeda 18, Basa 4, Hateera 5,shafi 18, tajalla 4 received minor burn injuries.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) form their condition is stated to be stable.

Related Topics

Injured Rescue 1122 Gas Family

Recent Stories

England ready for 'wonderful' France threat in Six ..

30 seconds ago

Peshawar District announced Badminton, Volleyball ..

31 seconds ago

EOC for Sindh polio confirms two new polio cases f ..

33 seconds ago

11,700 liters smuggled diesel recovered in D I Kha ..

1 hour ago

Russian Embassy Says No Russian Nationals Among Co ..

1 hour ago

Jazz Cash Reward Program Face Backlash From Users ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.