Five sites sealed, 28 notices, 25 FIRs registered over dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-dengue crackdown was underway and the teams sealed five sites, notices served to 28 and 25 FIRs registered over dengue larvae.

The health teams started inspection of tyre shops, roofs of plazas and scrap yards, under the directions of Commissioner Multan division, Aamir Khattak.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that the anti-dengue crackdown was in progress as per directions of the Punjab government.

The cleanliness of public buildings, spraying and cleaning, spraying and larval surveillance on large scale will be carried out.

It is possible to eliminate the dengue mosquito by keeping the environment clean and dry, he said.