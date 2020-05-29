Five smugglers arrested by Besham Police in Danda Shing

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) : Shangla Police has expedite the search and strike operation against criminals in the areas and Friday arrested five smugglers in Danda Shing area here.

According to detail, Shangla Police along with SDFO Zahid Hussain and his staff in a joint raid in Danda Sing area and arrested five members gang during the raid. Members of the smugglers beat up Zahid Hussain and his staff and fled but taking prompt against DPO Shangla Malik Ijaz directed to constitute a team for the search and strike operation against their alleged drug dealers involved in smuggling.

The Police also recovered two sacks of illegal toothpaste from their possession.

A case was registered against the smugglers in Besham Police Station on the complaint of Zahid Hussain SDFO Crore. Taking note of the incident, SHO Besham Muhammad Ali under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Besham Pir Syed on the instructions of District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz arrested all the five-member smugglers. Further investigation has been started from the arrested alleged smugglers. The arrested accused include Umar Khan, Gul Khan, Zaman, Bihar and Usman residents of Danda Shing.