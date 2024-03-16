- Home
Five Soldiers Among Two Officers Embraced Martyrdom, Six Terrorists Killed In Thwarting North Waziristan Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 08:29 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Five brave sons of the soil embraced martyrdom on Saturday, including two officers, while valiantly thwarting a terrorist attack on the security forces' post in North Waziristan District's Mir Ali area.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, in the early hours of March 16, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces' post in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.
As the Army troops foiled the initial attempt at intrusion, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to the collapse of a portion of a building, resulting in the Shahadat, or five brave sons of the soil.
The martyrs were identified as Havildar Sabir (resident of District Khyber), Naik Khurshid (resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Nasir (resident of District Peshawar), Sepoy Raja (resident of District Kohat), and Sepoy Sajjad (resident of District Abbotabad).
During the ensuing clearance operation, the Army troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif effectively engaged and eliminated all six terrorists.
However, during the intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali (age: 39 years, resident of Karachi) and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar (age: 23 years, resident of District Talagang), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).
"Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.
