Five Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom After IED Exploded Near Forces' Vehicle In Kurram
Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Five soldiers of Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device exploded on a vehicle of the Security Forces in general area Sadda, Kurram District
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Five soldiers of Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device exploded on a vehicle of the Security Forces in general area Sadda, Kurram District.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, five brave sons of soil identified as Havildar Aqeel Ahmed (age: 33 years, resident of District Okara), Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer (age: 30 years, resident of District Poonch), Sepoy Anosh Rufun (age: 24 years, resident of District Attock) , Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan (age: 26 years, resident of District Haripur) and Sepoy Haroon William (age: 29 years, resident of Islamabad Capital Territory), made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).
"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area and perpetrators of this henious act will be brought to justice.
Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space Agency
PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic struggle
ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting ..
Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti
Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximu ..
ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-based loan
Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood mean ..
Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats
CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livesto ..
President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemns bomb attack in Kurram District
Ongoing cleaning of 46 major, 500 minor drains to be completed before rains: May ..
ICT admin action against alms-seekers; arrest 27
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space Agency2 minutes ago
-
PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic struggle2 minutes ago
-
ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting: Aimal Wali4 minutes ago
-
Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti4 minutes ago
-
Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximum relief to poor peo ..4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats13 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livestock13 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemns bomb attack in Kurram District1 minute ago
-
Ongoing cleaning of 46 major, 500 minor drains to be completed before rains: Mayor Karachi1 minute ago
-
ICT admin action against alms-seekers; arrest 271 minute ago
-
Another died bathing in River Haro1 minute ago
-
Sindh Govt to provide Rs 1.5b for dues of retired officers, employees of local bodies: Mayor Karachi1 minute ago