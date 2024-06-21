Open Menu

Five Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom After IED Exploded Near Forces' Vehicle In Kurram

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Five soldiers embraced martyrdom after IED exploded near forces' vehicle in Kurram

Five soldiers of Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device exploded on a vehicle of the Security Forces in general area Sadda, Kurram District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Five soldiers of Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device exploded on a vehicle of the Security Forces in general area Sadda, Kurram District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, five brave sons of soil identified as Havildar Aqeel Ahmed (age: 33 years, resident of District Okara), Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer (age: 30 years, resident of District Poonch), Sepoy Anosh Rufun (age: 24 years, resident of District Attock) , Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan (age: 26 years, resident of District Haripur) and Sepoy Haroon William (age: 29 years, resident of Islamabad Capital Territory), made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area and perpetrators of this henious act will be brought to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

