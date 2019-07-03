UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom At LoC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:50 PM

Five soldiers embraced martyrdom at LoC

Five Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and one got injured in a blast, few meters from the Line of Control, at Barnala in Chamb Sector of Azad Kashmir

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Five Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and one got injured in a blast, few meters from the Line of Control, at Barnala in Chamb Sector of Azad Kashmir.According to ISPR, nature of blast is being ascertained.

The incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules.The martyred soldiers include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab, Nk Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib, and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Army ISPR Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Agreement

Recent Stories

Peace and prosperity to prevail in country: Gen Qa ..

56 seconds ago

Balochistan University's Vice Chancellor inaugurat ..

58 seconds ago

Iran to bypass uranium enrichment maximum despite ..

59 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority to focus on multi-pur ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister greets Ahmad Nawaz for winning awar ..

8 minutes ago

Trump Approval Remains in Low 40th Percentile, Mos ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.