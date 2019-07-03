Five soldiers embraced martyrdom at LoC

(@imziishan)

Five Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and one got injured in a blast, few meters from the Line of Control, at Barnala in Chamb Sector of Azad Kashmir

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Five Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and one got injured in a blast, few meters from the Line of Control, at Barnala in Chamb Sector of Azad Kashmir.According to ISPR, nature of blast is being ascertained.

The incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules.The martyred soldiers include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab, Nk Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib, and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.