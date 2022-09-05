UrduPoint.com

Five Soldiers Martyred, Four Terrorists Killed In Boyya IBO: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Boyya IBO: ISPR

Five soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Boyya of North Waziristan district on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Five soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Boyya of North Waziristan district on Monday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense fire exchange took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists during the operation.

The army troops killed the terrorists after effectively engaging them, and also recovered weapons and ammunition from them. The terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against the security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

The soldiers, who were martyred while gallantly fighting during the intense exchange of fire, included Captain Abdul Wali (26 years, resident of Wana / South Waziristan district), Naib Subedar Nawaz (45 years, resident of Abbottabad), Havaldar Ghulam Ali (34 years, resident of Sargodha), Lance Naik Ilyas (33 years, resident of Mianwali) and Sepoy Zafar Ullah (29 years, resident of Mianwali).

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

"The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished," ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist North Waziristan South Waziristan Fire Army Exchange Abbottabad ISPR Sargodha Mianwali Wana Ghulam Ali From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister saddened over loss of precious live ..

Prime Minister saddened over loss of precious lives in earthquake in Sichuan

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan is following Indian agenda to weaken Pa ..

Imran Khan is following Indian agenda to weaken Pak economy: Khawaja Muhammad As ..

2 minutes ago
 2 held, 3 others booked under ATA for killing 3 pe ..

2 held, 3 others booked under ATA for killing 3 persons in a road mishap

2 minutes ago
 China Pakistan's trusted friend, staunchest partne ..

China Pakistan's trusted friend, staunchest partner: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Nation better knows about the real Fitna: Asif Ali ..

Nation better knows about the real Fitna: Asif Ali Zardari

2 minutes ago
 Russia Terminates Agreement With Japan on Facilita ..

Russia Terminates Agreement With Japan on Facilitated Travel to Kuril Islands

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.