Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Boyya IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Five soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Boyya of North Waziristan district on Monday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense fire exchange took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists during the operation.

The army troops killed the terrorists after effectively engaging them, and also recovered weapons and ammunition from them. The terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against the security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

The soldiers, who were martyred while gallantly fighting during the intense exchange of fire, included Captain Abdul Wali (26 years, resident of Wana / South Waziristan district), Naib Subedar Nawaz (45 years, resident of Abbottabad), Havaldar Ghulam Ali (34 years, resident of Sargodha), Lance Naik Ilyas (33 years, resident of Mianwali) and Sepoy Zafar Ullah (29 years, resident of Mianwali).

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

"The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished," ISPR said.