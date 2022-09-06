UrduPoint.com

Five Soldiers Martyred, Four Terrorists Killed In Boyya IBO: ISPR

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Boyya IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Five soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Boyya of North Waziristan district on Monday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense fire exchange took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists during the operation.

The army troops killed the terrorists after effectively engaging them, and also recovered weapons and ammunition from them. The terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against the security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

The soldiers, who were martyred while gallantly fighting during the intense exchange of fire, included Captain Abdul Wali (26 years, resident of Wana / South Waziristan district), Naib Subedar Nawaz (45 years, resident of Abbottabad), Havaldar Ghulam Ali (34 years, resident of Sargodha), Lance Naik Ilyas (33 years, resident of Mianwali) and Sepoy Zafar Ullah (29 years, resident of Mianwali).

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

"The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished," ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist North Waziristan South Waziristan Fire Army Exchange Abbottabad ISPR Sargodha Mianwali Wana Ghulam Ali From

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exce ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exceeds 40 - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LN ..

Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LNG Supplies to Europe From 2023 ..

19 minutes ago
 Irish data watchdog fines Instagram 405 mn euros o ..

Irish data watchdog fines Instagram 405 mn euros over children

19 minutes ago
 WHO Against Ban on Travel to Argentina Due to Legi ..

WHO Against Ban on Travel to Argentina Due to Legionnaires' Disease

19 minutes ago
 Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in ..

Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Boyya IBO: ISPR

21 minutes ago
 Prime Minister saddened over loss of precious live ..

Prime Minister saddened over loss of precious lives in earthquake in Sichuan

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.