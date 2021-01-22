Five SPs reshuffled in Islamabad

Chief Commissioner Office issued notifications, regarding transfer posting in the senior slot of police department of Islamabad Capital Territory here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Office issued notifications, regarding transfer posting in the senior slot of police department of Islamabad Capital Territory here on Friday.

According to notifications, Abdul Razzaq SP/ATS has been transferred to SP/SSG while Arshad Mahmood serving as SP/SSG have given the charge of SP Investigation.

Similarly, SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh would serve as SP/ARU and Usman Tipu SP/DPD has been transferred as AIG Operations with his own pay and scale.

Malik Naeem Iqbal SP/(CID) CTD have been given the charge of SP/DPD.

Two officers who were awaiting for posting Khalid Rashid PSP/SSP has been transferred as SSP Law and Order whereas Capt (R) Hamza Humayun SP have given the charge of SP Traffic.