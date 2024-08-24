Open Menu

Five SPs Transferred In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Five SPs transferred in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has issued transfer and posting orders of as many as five Superintendents of Police (SPs) here on Saturday.

According to a notification, SP Security, Khan Zeb, (PSP/BS-18) transferred as SP/Saddar Division.

Pari Gul Tareen,(PSP-BS18), who was awaiting for posting, was posted as SP/Soan Division.

Similarly, Shahzad Akbar, (PSP/BS-17) SP/I-Area Division (in ops) transferred as SP/City (in ops).

Ali Raza (PSP/BS-17) who was serving as SP/Dolphin & Patrolling (in OPS) was given the charge of SP/I-Area Division.

Hakam Khan, DSP/BS-17 was transferred and posted as SP/Security, Discipline and ATS (Operations Division).

