Five SPs Transferred In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has issued transfer and posting orders of as many as five Superintendents of Police (SPs) here on Saturday.
According to a notification, SP Security, Khan Zeb, (PSP/BS-18) transferred as SP/Saddar Division.
Pari Gul Tareen,(PSP-BS18), who was awaiting for posting, was posted as SP/Soan Division.
Similarly, Shahzad Akbar, (PSP/BS-17) SP/I-Area Division (in ops) transferred as SP/City (in ops).
Ali Raza (PSP/BS-17) who was serving as SP/Dolphin & Patrolling (in OPS) was given the charge of SP/I-Area Division.
Hakam Khan, DSP/BS-17 was transferred and posted as SP/Security, Discipline and ATS (Operations Division).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man booked after his dog bit minor3 minutes ago
-
Speakers point out current agreements with IPPs as hinderance to economic progress3 minutes ago
-
4 factory workers injured in fire13 minutes ago
-
Ultrasound machine, 1700 injections donated to Allied-II Hospital13 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed over pollution13 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospitals, reviews facilities13 minutes ago
-
More rains forecast in Punjab till 29th23 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Faraz remembered23 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab happy on safe recovery of cop23 minutes ago
-
Amateur astronomer initiates cosmos, astronomical exploration for children, general public in Pindi23 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan hosts literary session on Shah Abdul latif Bhitai23 minutes ago
-
Price control task force chairperson inspects markets33 minutes ago