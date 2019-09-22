Five steel mills sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :A team of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed five steel re-rolling mills over pollution in Ahmed Town Mominpura Road here.

EPD Deputy Director Ali Ijaz said the mills were using sub-standard fuel and emitting excessive smoke.

Waqar & Aslam Auto Engineering, Ideal Steel Re-Rolling Mill, Fakeer Hussein Steel Re-Rolling Mill, Sohail Steel Re-Rolling Mill and Imran Siraj Steel Re-Rolling Mill were sealed.