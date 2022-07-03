UrduPoint.com

Five Stolen Motorcycle Recovered During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2022 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Westridge police arrested Ataullah involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 5 stolen motorcycles.

Police have registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated Westridge police for arresting bike lifter said that the accused has a record in several cases of motorcycle theft, other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested.

Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered weapons from their possession. Airport police have registered separate cases and arm holders were identified as Muneeb, Rafaqat and Usman.

