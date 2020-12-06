Five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The police arrested a man and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During course of action, Bani police held a man namely Rustum Khan operating in different localities and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his custody.

The police registered case against him and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials, adding that there was a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.