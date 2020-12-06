UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The police arrested a man and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During course of action, Bani police held a man namely Rustum Khan operating in different localities and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his custody.

The police registered case against him and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials, adding that there was a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.

Related Topics

Police Bani Man Sunday From

Recent Stories

Khalifa issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Communit ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention and NYUAD sign M ..

2 hours ago

Du announces launch of two new facilities to suppo ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

3 hours ago

NOC supports Anas Al Otaiba’s candidacy for pres ..

3 hours ago

DHA launches drugs and medical supplies management ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.