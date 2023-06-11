UrduPoint.com

Five Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession during operation here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Race Course Police nabbed two members gang namely Babar and Haseeb.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqqas Khan while congratulating the Race Course police said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished. Rawalpindi Police is using all resources to eliminate active and organized gangs, he added.

