Five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Police have arrested three members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 05 stolen motorcycles, 05 mobile phones, Rs 50,000 from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

Police have also recovered the weapons used in the crime.

According to police spokesman, the Naseerabad police during the course of action, have arrested three member gang involved in motorcycle theft along with 02 accomplices, among the arrested accused were identified as the leader of the gang Bilal, Amanullah and Wajid.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

The accused have been shifted to the jail for identification parade on the revelation of several incidents.

The SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action against organized and active gangs were being accelerated to eliminate the crime.