Five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 05 stolen motorcycles from their possession during the crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police held the gang for lifting bike was identified as Shoaib and Taimoor.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started an investigation.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with concrete evidence.