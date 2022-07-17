Five stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 05 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

The bodies and spare parts of motorcycles were also recovered.

Cantt Police had arrested 03-member "Kami gang" Kamran Yusuf alias Kami, Parvez and Shahroz, the spokesman said, adding that other facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.

Police have registered separate cases against all the arrested accused and further investigation was underway.

SP Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the Cantt Police and said that the accused would be booked with solid evidence.

Strict action would be taken against those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets, he added.