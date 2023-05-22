UrduPoint.com

Five Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Operation

Published May 22, 2023

Five stolen motorcycles recovered during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two members gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession during an operation here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, Bani police held two members gang involved in motorcycle theft identified as Muhammad Hassan and Muhammad Nauman.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and said that operations against organized and active gangs will be accelerated.

Meanwhile, Wah Cantt police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was involved in the killing of Syed Badshah over old enmity. The offender was wanted by the police in 2018.

