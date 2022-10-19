Five Stone Crushers Sealed Over Smog SOPs Violation
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The environment protection department sealed five stone crushers units over smog Standard Operating Procedures violation here on Wednesday.
According to official sources,Assistant Director Environment Rehmat Ullah Niazi and his team checked various stone crushers units at Faisalabad road near pull 111 and found five units operational without wet scrubbers.