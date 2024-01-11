Open Menu

Five Stores Fined Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The district administration imposed fines on five stores for selling commodities at high rates during a special crackdown launched against profiteers in the city here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak, the Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq along with the team launched a special crackdown against profiteers and checked price lists of various shops and stores. The officer imposed Rs 100,000 each on KK-Mart and KJ-Mart and issued warning notices to the owners.

The officer also imposed a fine on three other stores and warned owners to avoid profiteering otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer said that as per directives of Commissioner Multan, inspection of commercial stores, shops, and godowns has been started in the district while strict monitoring of commodities was being ensured to prevent profiteering.

He warned shopkeepers to avoid selling commodities at high prices otherwise they would be sent to jail.

