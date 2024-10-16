Five-storey building demolished during anti-encroachment operation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) In a grand operation against encroachment in provincial capital, the district administration on Wednesday demolished a five-storey plaza on ring road here and got vacated two-kanal commercial plot worth of millions of rupees from encroachers.

According to the office of the deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Daud and Additional Assistant Commissioner Faqirabad Salim Ayubi along with officials of Capital Metropolitan Government officials, Civil Defense and local police conducted the operation on ring road here.

The demolished plaza was constructed on government land while the two-kanal commercial plot which was also property of the government was encroached by land grabbers.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim the operation was carried out in presence of police to avoid any untoward incident.

