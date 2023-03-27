UrduPoint.com

Five Street Criminals Arrested; Rs 100,000 Snatched Cash, 15 Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Five street criminals arrested; Rs 100,000 snatched cash, 15 motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested five street criminals and recovered Rs 100,000 snatched cash, 12 stolen and three snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police arrested five members of 'Mani' street criminal gang including ringleader namely Imran alias Mani, Rashid, Ali Raza, Suleman and Wikram Masih, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Airport Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the accused besides recovering Rs 100,000 cash, 12 stolen and three snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes and added they were being sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Rashid Rawalpindi Waqas Khan Criminals From Airport

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz likes ‘fruit chart’,  ‘dahi bh ..

Maryam Nawaz likes ‘fruit chart’,  ‘dahi bhallay’ the most in Iftari

4 minutes ago
 World Bank&#039;s approves $207 million additional ..

World Bank&#039;s approves $207 million additional financing to reduce food inse ..

10 minutes ago
 Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 3 ..

Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 30-Year Low of 2.2% by 2030 - W ..

10 minutes ago
 Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 3 ..

Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 30-Year Low of 2.2% by 2030 - W ..

10 minutes ago
 Swiss Lawmakers Support Probe Into Acquisition of ..

Swiss Lawmakers Support Probe Into Acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS

10 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sh ..

Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi majlis

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.