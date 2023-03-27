Five street criminals arrested; Rs 100,000 snatched cash, 15 motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested five street criminals and recovered Rs 100,000 snatched cash, 12 stolen and three snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police arrested five members of 'Mani' street criminal gang including ringleader namely Imran alias Mani, Rashid, Ali Raza, Suleman and Wikram Masih, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Airport Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the accused besides recovering Rs 100,000 cash, 12 stolen and three snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes and added they were being sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.