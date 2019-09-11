Five street criminals held: pistols, motorbike recovered in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Malir District police have arrested five street criminals and recovered two pistols, a stolen motorbike and narcotics from their possession during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Malir District police have arrested five street criminals and recovered two pistols, a stolen motorbike and narcotics from their possession during last 24 hours.

A press release issued from SSP Malir office said on Wednesday that accused identified as Muhammad Ajmal son of Muhammad Humayoun, Bilal son of Bhora, Usama son of Muhammad Aslam, Sher Khan son of Nadir Hussain and Abdul Karim son of Ameer Haider were arrested from Ibrahim Hyderi, Steel Town and Sachal areas for their involvement in street crimes.

The police have registered FIRs and further investigation is underway.