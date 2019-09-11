UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Street Criminals Held: Pistols, Motorbike Recovered In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:11 PM

Five street criminals held: pistols, motorbike recovered in Karachi

Malir District police have arrested five street criminals and recovered two pistols, a stolen motorbike and narcotics from their possession during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Malir District police have arrested five street criminals and recovered two pistols, a stolen motorbike and narcotics from their possession during last 24 hours.

A press release issued from SSP Malir office said on Wednesday that accused identified as Muhammad Ajmal son of Muhammad Humayoun, Bilal son of Bhora, Usama son of Muhammad Aslam, Sher Khan son of Nadir Hussain and Abdul Karim son of Ameer Haider were arrested from Ibrahim Hyderi, Steel Town and Sachal areas for their involvement in street crimes.

The police have registered FIRs and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Malir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Youm-e-Ashur observed with religious reverence acr ..

57 seconds ago

All banned outfits members to be brought into main ..

58 seconds ago

Seven persons faint after eating poisonous food in ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Developments in Syria, Lib ..

1 minute ago

Rwanda Agrees to Host Migrants Trapped in Libya as ..

1 minute ago

Pursukoon Karachi to host two day festival for chi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.