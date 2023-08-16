Five street criminals killed, two escaped in encounter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :At least five alleged street criminals were killed in an exchange of firing with police in North Karachi area on Wednesday.

According to police, an encounter took place between robbers and police at Sector 11-B, North Karachi and as a result five accused were killed while two managed to escape from the spot.

The encounter took place within the limits of Sir Syed police station. Further investigations were underway.