Five Students Injured As Car Falls From Bridge

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:52 PM

Five students injured as car falls from bridge

At least five students of the University of Malakand were injured when the car they were traveling in fell from a bridge near the university in Chakdara area of the district on Monday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :At least five students of the University of Malakand were injured when the car they were traveling in fell from a bridge near the university in Chakdara area of the district on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said a car hit another car on the bridge near the Malakand University and fell down on the river bed.

The officials of Rescue 1122 informed that four injured students were shifted to Thana tehsil hospital while one critically injured was shifted to Central Hospital in Swat.

District Emergency Officer Arshad Iqbal monitored the rescue and relief operation and said over speeding was the reason behind the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

