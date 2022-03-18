UrduPoint.com

Five Students Injured As Speeding Coaster Overturns In Narowal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Five students injured as speeding coaster overturns in Narowal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :At least five students were injured when a speeding coaster was overturned near Muridke Road Narowal on Friday morning.

According to rescue 1122 sources, the over speedy coaster overturned near Muridke Road Norowal and injured five students, a private news channel reported.

Ambulances reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital, the rescue sources said.

Police said the incident took place due to over speeding.

"All the injured are out of danger and some of them even sent home after given first aid", the police said.

