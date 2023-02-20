UrduPoint.com

Five Students Of GCWUF Imparted Banking Training

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Five students of Govt College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) were imparted training at National Institute of Banking & Finance (NIBAF) under the young banking professional programme

Two students of BS in Business Administration and three students of BS in Islamic Banking got training at NIBAF last week. The training session was held in collaboration with GCWUF and National Bank of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the university, NIBAF is a subsidiary of theState Bank of Pakistan and a leading institute for the training of central and commercialbankers, micro and rural finance providers, and management professionals of the country.

