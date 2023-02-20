Five students of GCWUF imparted banking training

Five students of Govt College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) were imparted training at National Institute of Banking & Finance (NIBAF) under the young banking professional programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):Five students of Govt College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) were imparted training at National Institute of Banking & Finance (NIBAF) under the young banking professional programme.

Two students of BS in Business Administration and three students of BS in Islamic Banking got training at NIBAF last week. The training session was held in collaboration with GCWUF and National Bank of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the university, NIBAF is a subsidiary of theState Bank of Pakistan and a leading institute for the training of central and commercialbankers, micro and rural finance providers, and management professionals of the country.