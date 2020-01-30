Five suffocated due to gas leakage in Nawan Shahr Abbottabad

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Five friends were suffocated to death due to gas leakage in Nawan Shahr Abbottabad here on Thursday.

According to police, families of five friends who missing from Wednesday night recovered their bodies from a house situated in Ehtisham colony of Nawan Shahr.

All of them were died of suffocation due to gas leakage.

The dead were identified as Irfan son of Safdar Khan, Adeel son of Safdar Awan, Ahmed Jadoon son of Aftab, Wahab son of Azeem and Usma son of Naeem.