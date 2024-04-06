Five Sui Gas Connections Disconnected, Six Fined
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Special Task Force of Sui Gas department Multan disconnected five connections over pilfering and imposed fine on six others over irregularities on Saturday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Special Task Force of Sui Gas department Multan disconnected five connections over pilfering and imposed fine on six others over irregularities on Saturday.
In line with special directives of the Regional Manager Sui Gas, Hussain Zaffar, the task force launched a crackdown against sui gas consumers involved in pilferage and other illegal activities. The team identified eleven connections involved in illegal practices including gas pilferage, using domestic connections for commercial purposes and illegally sharing connections.
The task force disconnected five connections and also sent cases to the billing section for imposition of fine.
The team also removed rubber pipes installed on the supply line for illegally sharing connections with others. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also recovered by the team during the crackdown.
The Regional Manager Sui Gas, Hussain Zaffar has directed teams to continue crackdown against pilferers and ordered task force to follow zero tolerance policy against violators.
