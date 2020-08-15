Five suspect held during search operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Alipur police claimed to have arrested five suspects during a search operation in different areas of Tehsil Alipur and recovered arms from their possession on Saturday.

DSP Khalid Rauf, following the directions of DPO Nadeem Abbas, along with circle SHOs conducted search operation in different areas of Tehsil Alipur.

The biometric verification of individuals was done during the operation besides checking of 50 houses. The police arrested five suspects including Amjid, Sattar, Haq Nawaz Shahzad and another person. They also recovered three rifles, one repeater and one pistol. The police is carrying out further investigation.