Five Suspected Dacoits Arrested In Rawalpindi
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:43 PM
Rawalpindi Police have arrested five suspected dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession
According to a Police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at Farooq Azam Road in its jurisdiction and arrested five suspected dacoits namely Bilal, Waqar, Rameez, Hanif and Pervaiz and recovered a 7 mm rifle, a 22 bore pistol and three 30 bore pistols with 28 rounds from their possession.
Further investigation was underway and police were expecting some sensational revelation from them.