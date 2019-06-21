UrduPoint.com
Five Suspected Dacoits Arrested In Rawalpindi

Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:43 PM

Five suspected dacoits arrested in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Police have arrested five suspected dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested five suspected dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at Farooq Azam Road in its jurisdiction and arrested five suspected dacoits namely Bilal, Waqar, Rameez, Hanif and Pervaiz and recovered a 7 mm rifle, a 22 bore pistol and three 30 bore pistols with 28 rounds from their possession.

Further investigation was underway and police were expecting some sensational revelation from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

