Five suspected dacoits arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Police have arrested five suspected dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at Farooq Azam Road in its jurisdiction and arrested five suspected dacoits namely Bilal, Waqar, Rameez, Hanif and Pervaiz and recovered a 7 mm rifle, a 22 bore pistol and three 30 bore pistols with 28 rounds from their possession.

Further investigation was underway and police were expecting some sensational revelation from them.