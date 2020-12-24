Five suspected terrorists sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent five suspected terrorists, having alleged links with Indian intelligence agency, RAW, to jail on judicial remand.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials produced the suspected terrorists- Samarqand, Abdul Rehman, Imran, Wazir Gul and Asmatullah amid strict security.

The CTD investigation officer submitted a report about the investigations and pleaded with the court for further physical remand.

However, the court declined the request and sent the suspected terrorists to jail on judicial remand.

The court ordered for production of the suspects on expiry of the remand term.

The CTD arrested the suspects from Shahdara about two weeks ago and recovered explosives, weapons and foreign Currency from them. The CTD claimed that the suspects wanted to attack the civil secretariat and other important buildings in the city.

The CTD had registered a case against the suspects on charges of terrorism, possession of explosives and weapons for commission of offences of terrorism and getting funds for terrorism financing.