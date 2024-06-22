Open Menu

Five Suspects Apprehended Involved In Double Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) In a significant operation, Police have apprehended five suspects involved in a double murder case in the jurisdiction of Gujjar Khan police station on Saturday.

The suspects were identified as Nadeem, Hamza, Amjad, Sarfaraz, and Mohsin.

The incident occurred in March this year, in which the suspects opened fire and killed Irfan and Waqar over old enmity.

The incident was registered at the Gujjar Khan police station.

Police have successfully arrested suspects by utilising all available resources and human intelligence. SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the Gujjar Khan police for their efforts.

He assured that the suspects would be brought to court with solid evidence and will be punished. He emphasised that such elements involved in this heinous crime would not be spared.

