Five Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter In City

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Daudzai Police have taken action against an occupation group by arresting five suspects after an encounter and exchange of firing with Police team, an official of the Capital City Police Peshawar told media men here on Tuesday.

The official said that five suspects were arrested during the operation belonging to an organized occupation group. He said, during the operation, the accused indiscriminately opened fire on the Police party.

The official disclosed that the firing of the accused damaged the official APC vehicle and the jail van besides firing two shots at the SHO Daudzai's bulletproof jacket with no casualties reported from the bulletproof vest.

The official said that around five to six cases have already been registered against the arrested accused. A case has also been registered against the arrested accused and their accomplices under the provisions of terrorism and attack on police.

Proceedings were underway to arrest the other accused, the official concluded.

