Five Suspects Arrested, Charas Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Five suspects arrested, charas recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :New Karachi Industrial area police has arrested five suspects and recovered 1.8 grams of Charas from them near Rehmania Mour during the routine patrolling here.

The suspects are identified as Kamran, Badshah Zaman, Zakir Ali, Wajid Ali and Muhammad Ahmed, said a spokes person of district Central police on Saturday.

The police have registered case and investigation is underway.

