Five suspects arrested for having illegal weapons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have taken five persons into custody for having unlicensed weapons during routine checking on roads, police sources said.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police teams including patrolling police of police stations among them were PS Kotwali, PS Dhor Kot, PS Sama Satta and PS Noshahra Jadid conducted routine checking on roads and in areas lying within their jurisdiction.

The police took five suspects into custody for having unlicensed weapons. The weapons recovered from the accused included four pistols, one repeater and one rifle.

The police have lodged cases against the suspects.

Further investigation was in process.