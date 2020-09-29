Five suspects arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested five suspects with weapons during a search operation in Raza Abad police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said the Elite force, Dolphin Force, the counter terrorism department and police took part in the search operation in Ganda Singh. The police checked more than five dozen of people and arrested fivesuspects besides recovering four guns, three pistols, 45 roundsand 14 cartridges.