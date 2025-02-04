Five suspects arrested in gas explosion case

Police have made a major breakthrough in the gas explosion case, arresting five key suspects here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Police have made a major breakthrough in the gas explosion case, arresting five key suspects here on Tuesday. Multan Police spokesman said, acting on the directives of CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, a special police team conducted an operation under the leadership of SSP Operations Kamran Aamir Khan, SP Cantt Javed Tahir Majeed, successfully apprehending the suspects.

Apprehended key suspects identified as Fayyaz, Muhammad Arif, and some other employees were allegedly involved in illegal gas refilling, which led to the devastating explosion, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

He added that initial investigations revealed the arrested individuals were part of a broader illegal gas refilling network. On the day of the incident, they were engaged in unauthorized gas refilling when a massive explosion occurred.

Police teams are conducting raids to ensure arrest of the other members of the network.

CPO Multan has vowed to take strict legal action against all those involved in the illegal gas trade, stating that this operation is a crucial step in preventing such hazardous incidents in the future, spokesman said.