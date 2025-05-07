Five suspects arrested in murder case

B-Z Police have arrested five suspects, including the main accused, in connection with the murder of a man during a wedding ceremony in February

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) B-Z Police have arrested five suspects, including the main accused, in connection with the murder of a man during a wedding ceremony in February.

According to police, the arrested individuals include Muhammad Shehbaz (the main accused), Sohaib Umar alias Zohaib, Shaukat Hussain, Farhan Ali, and Adeel Aamir.

The incident took place on February 21, 2025, when the suspects allegedly intercepted the victim, Muhammad Waseem, at gunpoint. Muhammad Shehbaz then reportedly opened fire with a pistol, fatally shooting Waseem.

Investigations revealed that the motive behind the killing was a verbal altercation that occurred earlier that evening during a Mehndi ceremony.

The confrontation escalated, leading the suspects to act in rage and commit the murder.

Acting promptly upon receiving information about the incident, B-Z Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Utilizing professional expertise, the police successfully arrested all five suspects involved in the crime.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujar. SHO Abdullah Gill, along with his team, led the arrest operation.