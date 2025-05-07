Open Menu

Five Suspects Arrested In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 10:16 PM

Five suspects arrested in murder case

B-Z Police have arrested five suspects, including the main accused, in connection with the murder of a man during a wedding ceremony in February

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) B-Z Police have arrested five suspects, including the main accused, in connection with the murder of a man during a wedding ceremony in February.

According to police, the arrested individuals include Muhammad Shehbaz (the main accused), Sohaib Umar alias Zohaib, Shaukat Hussain, Farhan Ali, and Adeel Aamir.

The incident took place on February 21, 2025, when the suspects allegedly intercepted the victim, Muhammad Waseem, at gunpoint. Muhammad Shehbaz then reportedly opened fire with a pistol, fatally shooting Waseem.

Investigations revealed that the motive behind the killing was a verbal altercation that occurred earlier that evening during a Mehndi ceremony.

The confrontation escalated, leading the suspects to act in rage and commit the murder.

Acting promptly upon receiving information about the incident, B-Z Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Utilizing professional expertise, the police successfully arrested all five suspects involved in the crime.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujar. SHO Abdullah Gill, along with his team, led the arrest operation.

Recent Stories

Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

5 minutes ago
 DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensi ..

DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensions from Indian aggression

5 minutes ago
 Five suspects arrested in murder case

Five suspects arrested in murder case

5 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the ..

ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the Region”

5 minutes ago
 Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for ..

Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for country's defense: Tariq

5 minutes ago
 IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

9 minutes ago
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islama ..

CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development

26 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns In ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns Indian aggression

9 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister ..

9 minutes ago
 LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan ..

LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan Armed Forces

9 minutes ago
 Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global invest ..

Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global investment leaders

9 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns case regarding Aleema Khan's name on ..

IHC adjourns case regarding Aleema Khan's name on ECL

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan