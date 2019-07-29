Five suspects arrested in Sargodha

Police on Monday arrested five suspects here from Kotmomin police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) -:Police on Monday arrested five suspects here from Kotmomin police limits.

Police said the Urban area police team along with law enforcement agencies, Elite Force and special branch conducted search operation at Urban area,New Satellite town.After checking 200 houses through biometric system, they arrested five suspected persons.

Police have registered separate cases.