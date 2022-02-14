Five suspects arrested, three-kg hashish recovered

Police claimed to have arrested around five suspects in different raids during in its ongoing crackdown launched against anti-social elements on Sunday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) ::Police claimed to have arrested around five suspects in different raids during in its ongoing crackdown launched against anti-social elements on Sunday.

Police also recovered 3 kilogram hashish along with arms from the possession of arrested culprits.

The district police has accelerated the operation against the drug mafia and street crimes on the speical directives of DPO, Ikram Ullah Khan.

They conducting raids on different localities including Lakhtae Banda, Mahjar Camp, Qazi Pump, and Kharsha Banda.

Meanwhile DPO said that police force was actively eradicating drugs from the society and all energies would be utilized for maintaining peaceful and drug free society. He said that no one would be allowed to take law in to his hands.