Five suspects arrested, weapons recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested five suspects and recovered five unlicensed pistols from their possession during raids conducted in different localities of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police told here Friday that the patrolling teams of police stations including PS Chani Goth, PS Sama Satta, PS Head Rajkan and PS Qaimpur took five suspected persons into custody and recovered five unlicensed pistols from their possession.

The accused were identified as Shehzad, Ramazan, Naeem, Imran and Saleem. The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.