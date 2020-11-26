UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Suspects Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Five suspects held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested five suspects and recovered weapons and narcotics during a search operation in the district.

The police said on Thursday that the police with other law-enforcement agencies conducted bio-metric identification of more than 200 people and checked 100 shops, hostels and housesof tehsils Bhalwal and Sillanwali.

The police arrested five accused for having weapons and narcotics.

Related Topics

Police Bhalwal Sillanwali

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

8 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

11 minutes ago

Nahida,Kainat batting heroics ensure comfortable w ..

11 minutes ago

Buzdar approves five-day parole release of Shehbaz ..

32 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 472 prisoners ahead of ..

36 minutes ago

Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.