Five suspects held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested five suspects and recovered weapons and narcotics during a search operation in the district.

The police said on Thursday that the police with other law-enforcement agencies conducted bio-metric identification of more than 200 people and checked 100 shops, hostels and housesof tehsils Bhalwal and Sillanwali.

The police arrested five accused for having weapons and narcotics.