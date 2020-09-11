Five suspects held during search operation

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested five suspects during house-to-house search operation in the limits of Urban Area police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested five suspects during house-to-house search operation in the limits of Urban Area police station.

The Urban Area police accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials under the supervision of SDPO City Circle ASP Ahmed Shah, cordoned off the area of Johar Colony and surrounding area of Urban Area Police station and checked 20 houses and made biometric identificationof 40 people and arrested five suspects.

Further investigation was underway.