Five suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested five suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at Basti Malook police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Khue Noonwala, Chak 14-F, Basti Rangwali, Mouza Mangay Hatti, Chah Loomriwala, Basti Muzalla and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 41 people.

The JTT teams also arrested five suspects and recovered 1230 litre liquor and illegal weapons during the search operation. Police have also registered separate cases against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.