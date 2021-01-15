UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Suspects Held During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Five suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested five suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at Basti Malook police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Khue Noonwala, Chak 14-F, Basti Rangwali, Mouza Mangay Hatti, Chah Loomriwala, Basti Muzalla and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 41 people.

The JTT teams also arrested five suspects and recovered 1230 litre liquor and illegal weapons during the search operation. Police have also registered separate cases against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Traffic Criminals

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Lahore on day-long official tour

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,407 new COVID-19 cases, 3,168 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Video of Orange Line security officials beating wo ..

23 minutes ago

UK Ban on Arrivals From South America, Portugal, C ..

32 minutes ago

Citizens Alert: Federal Capital's air quality unhe ..

32 minutes ago

Germany's DB Schenker halts UK deliveries over Bre ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.